Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has touted the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) commendable governance record.

He has urged Ghanaians to support another term in office.

Speaking at the Unity Walk event themed “It is possible” in Kwahu, Bawumia highlighted the NPP government’s achievements in various sectors including Zongo development, railways, roads, health, and education.

He particularly underscored the significant strides made in digitalization rating them at 70%.

Dr. Bawumia compared this with what he described as inferior performance by a hypothetical candidate [John Mahama], suggesting that Ghanaians wouldn’t favour someone who achieved only 20% progress during their tenure.

“When you look at international reserve, Zongo development, roads, railways, airport, interchanges, schools, hospitals, public libraries, digitalization, Ghana Card, mobile money interoperability, digital address, e-pharmacy and in almost everything, we have performed better. These are just a few that I have mentioned. Everybody could attest to the fact that the NPP has really worked hard.

“Yet, somebody [Mahama] claims we should vote for him because he has done well, have you heard this before? Imagine you’ve written an exam with somebody and you scored 70% while the person got 20% and wants to be voted into power. What kind of mathematics is this? How do you expect the one who scored high to be rejected? This mathematics is what I call ‘Akonfem mathematics.’”

During John Mahama’s presidency, a controversy arose over the disappearance of guinea fowls, known locally as ‘Akonfem,’ which had been procured by the state.