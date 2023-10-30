England and Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has won the Kopa Trophy for the world’s best player aged under 21.

The 20-year-old was recognised at Monday’s Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris.

Bellingham has enjoyed a stunning start to his career at Real Madrid, scoring 13 goals in his first 13 games since joining in the summer.

The Kopa Trophy recognises his performances last season, during which he scored 14 times in 42 games for Borussia Dortmund.

He also helped England reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Qatar.

Bellingham was picked ahead of Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala, with former winners – Barcelona pair Gavi and Pedri – as well as Real team-mate Eduardo Camavinga also up for the award.

He said: “It is a great list of players [to have won this award before].

“It is an honour to be in front of some of the best players in the world here and some of the best to have ever played the game.

“To win this trophy means a lot but for me the important thing is team trophies and the important thing for me is to kick on and help Real Madrid and England win trophies for many years.”

‘He’s just going to get better and better’

Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton described Bellingham as “the most exciting prospect” he has witnessed in his lifetime.

He told BBC Radio 5 live’s Monday Night Club: “Going to Real Madrid as a 20-year-old and going alongside legends of the game like Luka Modric and just bossing it, just taking everything in his stride.

“He makes things look so easy. I remember watching Gazza play at Carrow Road and it was like he was playing in his back garden, miles ahead of anything else on the pitch. That’s what it’s like watching Bellingham, it’s just so easy.

“I think he’s probably the most exciting prospect I can remember in my lifetime for one so young coming through. He’s just going to carry on developing and getting better and better.”

Kopa Trophy top 10

1. Jude Bellingham

2. Jamal Musiala

3. Pedri

4. Eduardo Camavinga

5. Gavi

6. Xavi Simons

7. Alejandro Balde

8. Antonio Silva

9. Rasmus Hojlund

10. Elye Wahi