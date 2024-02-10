Jude Bellingham scored twice before going off injured as leaders Real Madrid thumped title challengers Girona to go five points clear in La Liga.

A sensational long-range drive from Vinicius Jr gave Madrid an early lead at the Bernabeu.

Bellingham then scored his 19th goal of the season from a sublime Vinicius pass before converting from close range after half-time.

Rodrygo made it 4-0, before Joselu struck the post with a late penalty.

Bellingham has now scored more La Liga goals for Real Madrid than any other midfielder in a single season this century – but the England international’s night ended on a sour note as he was forced off with an apparent ankle ligament injury.

He fell to the ground after colliding with Pablo Torre and was treated on the pitch for several minutes before gingerly getting to his feet.

Determined to continue, the 20-year-old struck his second of the game after Paulo Gazzaniga had saved Vinicius’ initial effort, but he was too hurt to carry on and was replaced by Brahim Diaz moments later.

He was pictured on the Madrid bench with an ice pack strapped to his foot, but the fact he was able to add to his tally before making way for Diaz suggests the injury might not be as serious as first feared.