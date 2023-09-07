Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland head the shortlist for the men’s 2023 Ballon d’Or, with Spain’s Aitana Bonmati leading the women’s nominations.

Messi, 36, has claimed a record seven Ballon d’Or trophies in his illustrious career and is favourite to win another after helping Argentina win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Erling Haaland will be among his biggest challengers after scoring 52 goals for Manchester City in his debut season, helping Pep Guardiola’s side win a historic treble of the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.

Five other Manchester City players also make the shortlist, while Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe could challenge Haaland and Messi for the award.

Mbappe scored a hat-trick in the World Cup final and, despite ending up on the losing side, dragged France to within an inch of defending their title.

Karim Benzema, who won the prize in 2022, also makes the shortlist, but there is no space for Cristiano Ronaldo, who endured an indifferent spell with Manchester United before moving to Saudi side Al-Nassr in January.

England trio Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka are also on the shortlist.

BONMATI LEADS WOMEN’S NOMINEES

Spain’s Aitana Bonmati is nominated for the Ballon d’Or Feminin after leading Spain to World Cup glory in August and winning the Golden Ball in the process.

Bonmati looks like the favourite for the prize but goes up against England’s Milie Bright, Georgia Stanway, Rachel Daly and Mary Earps.

England finished runners-up to Spain at the World Cup.

Sam Kerr, who took third place in 2021 and 2022, missed out on a nomination despite her 29 goals helping Chelsea to a domestic double in 2023. Alexia Putellas, winner in 2021 and 2022, also misses out after spending most of the year on the sidelines with an injury.

Bonmati could, however, make it three winners for Spain in as many years should she win the gong.

Real Madrid’s Bellingham is favourite for the Kopa Trophy, given to the world’s best under-21 player, with Manchester United’s summer signing Rasmus Hojlund the only Premier League player on the list.

Premier League stars Ederson, Aaron Ramsdale, Andre Onana and Emiliano Martinez are nominated for the Yashin Trophy, awarded to the best goalkeeper of the year.

MEN’S BALLON D’OR 2023 NOMINEES

Josko Gvardiol (Manchester City)

Andre Onana (Manchester United)

Karim Benzema (Al Ittihad)

Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Randal Kolo Muani (Paris Saint Germain)

Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City)

Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli)

Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)

Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

Nicola Barella (Inter Milan)

Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Yassine Bounou (Al Hilal)

Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

Julian Alvarez (Manchester City)

Ilkay Gundogan (Barcelona)

Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid)

Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid)

Lautaro Martinez (Inter MIlan)

Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)

Rodri (Barcelona)

Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint German)

Kim Min-Jae (Bayern Munich)

Victor Osimhen (Napoli)

Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

WOMEN’S BALLON D’OR FEMININ 2023 NOMINEES

Alba Redondo (Levante Union Deportiva)

Kadidiatou Diani (Lyon)

Rachel Daly (Aston Villa)

Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid)

Fridolina Rolfo (Barcelona)

Olga Carmona (Real Madrid)

Amanda Ilestedt (Arsenal)

Hayley Raso (Real Madrid)

Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich)

Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns)

Hinata Miyazawa (Manchester United)

Salma Paralluelo (Barcelona)

Lena Oberdorf (Wolfsburg)

Millie Bright (Chelsea)

Daphne van Domselaar (Aston Villa)

Sam Kerr (Chelsea)

Patricia Guijarro (Barcelona)

Ewa Pajor (Wolfsburg)

Debinha (Kansas City)

Guro Reiten (Chelsea)

Yui Hasegawa (Manchester City)

Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona)

Jill Roord (Manchester City)

Alexandria Popp (Wolfsburg)

Katie McCabe (Arsenal)

Mary Earps (Manchester United)

Wendie Renard (Lyon)

Mapi Leon (Barcelona)

Asisat Oshoala (Barcelona)

Khadija Shaw (Manchester City)

KOPA TROPHY 2023 NOMINEES

Rasmus Hojlund (Manchester United)

Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)

Alejandro Balde (Barcelona)

Pedri (Barcelona)

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

Antonio Silva (Benfica)

Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid)

Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig)

Gavi (Barcelona)

Elye Wahi (Lens)

YASHIN TROPHY 2023 NOMINEES

Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)

Mike Maignan (AC Milan)

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Yasssine Bounou (Al Hilal)

Andre Onana (Manchester United)

Dominik Livakovic (Fenerbahce)

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen (Barcelona)

Ederson (Manchester City)

Brice Samba (Lens)

WHEN IS THE BALLON D’OR 2023 CEREMONY?

The Ballon d’Or 2023 ceremony will be held at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on October 30.

This is when the winner of the Ballon d’Or 2023 will be announced.