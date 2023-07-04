Wizkid’s recent decision to respect personal boundaries during a performance with Tems at the ‘Essence Fest’ has sparked discussions and speculation among fans.

During their joint performance, after singing their hit song ‘Essence,’ Tems unexpectedly hugged Wizkid passionately, catching him off guard.

However, Wizkid displayed a slight hesitation and refrained from fully reciprocating the embrace, causing a stir on social media.

This cautious response from Wizkid may be influenced by a controversial incident that occurred during the “Made In Lagos” concert at London’s O2 Arena in 2021.

During that performance, Wizkid had attempted to lift Tems, which led to mixed reactions from social media users. Some accused him of assault, while others considered it an accident.

In the recent video clip, it was Tems who initiated the hug with Wizkid, leading fans to draw comparisons to the past incident and noting a noticeable change in dynamics between the two artists.

The incident has generated conversations among fans, who have expressed various opinions and interpretations of the interaction.

SEE MORE

Watch video below: