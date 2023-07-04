Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy, whose real name is Livingstone Etse Satekla, has shared a heartwarming moment with his daughter Jidula.

The young girl showed off their special secret handshake in an adorable video that melted the hearts of fans.

In the video posted on Jidula’s official Instagram account, jidulaxii, the father and daughter duo displayed their unique handshake routine, showcasing their deep affection for each other.

Sitting in a chair, the award-winning artiste engaged in a playful and intricate handshake with his beautiful daughter standing before him.

Stonebwoy and his daughter display a secret handshake Photo credit: @jidulaxii

Jidula mirrored her father’s movements perfectly, capturing the shared joy and happiness between them.

The video quickly went viral on social media, drawing an overwhelming response from fans of the talented artiste.

Many praised Stonebwoy for being a loving and involved father, while others were delighted to witness the sweet bond between him and his daughter.

