The average unemployment rate in Ghana for the first three quarters of 2023 was estimated at 14.7%, with the rate among females consistently higher than males, the Ghana Labour Statistics has revealed.

According to the Ghana Statistical Service, the sharp increase in the unemployment rate of females between the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023 has culminated in a wider unemployment gender gap in 2023, compared to 2022.

The difference in the unemployment rates between urban and rural areas also widened successively for the first three quarters of 2023.

In the second and third quarters of 2023, the urban unemployment rate, it said was almost twice compared of rural areas.

About 440,000 persons joined the labour force between 2023 Quarter one and 2023 Quarter three, of which more than 60.0% were employed during the period

Eastern, 3 others record unemployment rates lower than national average

Across all quarters, four regions (Eastern, Bono East, Oti, and Upper West) recorded unemployment rates lower than the national rate.

Conversely, Greater Accra and Ashanti regions consistently recorded unemployment rates higher than the national average during this same period.