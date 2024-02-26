The Government Statistician, Professor Samuel Kobina Annim has said two-thirds of the workforce are involved in vulnerable employment.

He underscored the need for government to address Ghana’s rising unemployment rate of 14.7 percent.

Prof. Annim said the situation might be more dire than the date put out by the Ghana Statistical Service.

“When it comes to the Ghanaian economy, of those who are employed, two-thirds are in vulnerable employment. We have about 20,000 people who have been unemployed for a period of the seven quarters that we have and if you take the last six months, we have in excess of 1.3 million people who have stayed unemployed,” he said on Accra-based Citi FM.

Professor Annim also emphasized the importance of directing national conversations towards finding ways to enhance the working conditions of the employed.

The Annual Household Income and Expenditure Survey Quarter Three Labour Bulletin by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) revealed that the average unemployment rate in the country had surged to 14.7 percent in the first three quarters of 2023.

This underscores the need for nuanced strategies to tackle both unemployment and job vulnerability in Ghana.