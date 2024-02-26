UNICEF Libya and the Embassy of Japan have announced their renewed commitment to supporting the flood-affected communities of eastern Libya during a courtesy call by UNICEF Libya Representative, Mr. Michele Servadei, to Japanese Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Libya, Mr. SHIMMURA Izuru, held yesterday in Tripoli. This announcement came at a critical phase in addressing the urgent needs of the most vulnerable children and families in the flood-affected regions of eastern Libya, focusing on delivering essential services in health and nutrition, water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH), and child protection. The announcement was also made at the occasion when the Embassy of Japan in Libya reopened its office on the soil of Libya after an absence of a decade, under the newly appointed Ambassador SHIMMURA.

Storm Daniel hit Libya on 10 September 2023, causing devastating flash floods in the northeast, including Derna, Al-Bayada, and several other towns. The storm led to a major loss of life and the destruction of critical infrastructure, severely impacting access to health, water and sanitation, and child protection services.

The response, funded by a generous donation of US$ 1,601,642 from the Government of Japan, aims to reach 165,000 people, including 75,000 children, focusing on restoring access to emergency primary healthcare services, ensuring access to critical WASH services and supplies, and providing child protection services through the establishment of a community center and mobile teams. It will also prioritize capacity-building activities and the introduction of climate-resilient technologies to mitigate the impact of severe weather conditions linked to climate change.

During the meeting, Japanese Ambassador SHIMMURA stated: “I strongly hope that Japan’s contribution will support the people affected by Storm Daniel and the floods in eastern Libya to access essential daily needs such as health, nutrition, and WASH as well as child protection in order to return to normal life as soon as possible. I’m thankful for UNICEF Libya which has extended a long-standing partnership with Japan to make this project possible. The Government and People of Japan continue to stand with Libyan people through the path to recovery and reconstruction in eastern Libya”.

From his part, UNICEF Libya Representative, Michele Servadei, emphasized “We are immensely thankful to the Government and people of Japan for their long-standing partnership, for the substantial funding and for their dedication to child welfare. This support is crucial not only for restoring immediate access to health, WASH, and child protection services but also for building resilience and setting the groundwork for long-term recovery. Our focus on these areas, including the introduction of climate-resilient technologies and technical assistance activities, represents a concerted effort towards a healthier, safer, and more secure environment for every child. We are committed to working hand in hand with our partners and the Libyan Government to ensure these efforts translate into lasting benefits for the children in Libya.”

In the immediate aftermath of the floods that devastated Derna and other eastern Libyan municipalities, the Government of Japan promptly responded with a critical contribution of $1 million last October, as part of the early efforts to address the provide life savings to the affected communities including access to WASH services and child protection measures, including Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) and family tracing interventions. Focusing on the municipalities most severely hit by the floods, Japan’s timely assistance has been a cornerstone in providing essential services and support to 15,000 individuals during a period of dire need.

The proposed programme aligns with UNICEF’s commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals and supports Japan’s commitment to improve health security and address climate change-related challenges.

UNICEF Libya is proud of its close partnership with the Embassy of Japan, which not only allows it to reach the most vulnerable children and families but also to plant the seeds for a long-lasting recovery.

