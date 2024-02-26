A group calling itself the Alliance for Footsoldiers Advocacy (AFFA) has expressed disappointment with the appointment of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta as the Senior Executive Secretary of the advocacy.

Executive Secretary for the group, Kwaku Takyi Adomako, speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem said Mr. Ofori-Atta has not been in the good books of Ghanaians regarding certain economic decisions.

According to him, while the President has the right to appoint individuals he deems fit in his government, doing so in this manner is in bad faith.

Mr. Adomako noted that, the best course of action would have been for the President to allow Mr. Ofori-Atta to rest.

In their view, such decision is a slap in the face to Ghanaians.

“The position he has been given is even more significant than that of the Finance Minister; he will be making more decisions than the current minister. Where did this position come from? We, the NPP foot soldiers, are not happy. We understand you have the right to appoint, but some appointments are unnecessary. Therefore, the President should revoke this appointment.”

