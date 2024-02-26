Economist and Professor of Finance, Prof Godfred Bokpin has expressed his displeasure in the appointment of the former Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, as Senior Presidential Advisor and Special Envoy for International Finance and Private Sector Investments.

According to him, considering Mr Ofori-Atta’s track record before his recent appointment, he does not think Ofori-Atta deserves to be reappointed to a higher position.

Speaking on JoyFM’s Top Story on February 26, Prof Bokpin said he fervently supported the former Finance Minister when it was first announced that he would head the Finance Ministry, because he was amongst the most qualified. However, he argued that in recent years and more particularly given the legacy he leaves behind, he has failed to live up to expectation.

“I respect Honourable Ken Ofori-Atta. Look, when he was appointed I supported his appointment looking at his performance in the private sector, we couldn’t have gotten it better, right? But overall let me tell you, what we see right now really does not give a compelling reason for him to be given another responsibility in the government,” he said.

Professor Bokpin explained that leaders are usually visionary individuals who are able to anticipate problems and adopt strategic solutions. However, during the period when the Finance Minister was expected to exhibit these qualities, he let the country down.

He added that this has led to the country’s economic hardship.

“Ghana and Kenya exited Covid-19 with similar economic fundamentals, similar challenges. The difference between Kenya and Ghana, as we speak right now, was simply because Kenya was a bit more proactive in reaching out to the IMF for fund-supported programmes right after Covid-19.

“But Ghana, that is where I think that Honourable Ken Ofori-Atta failed Ghanaians because part of leadership is to recognise the signs and the magnitude before the average Ghanaian gets to know.

“And the failure on the part of the Finance Minister then and the government overall in being proactive in reaching out to the IMF actually brought so much hardship on Ghanaians and I have said it, I won’t run away from that,” he added.

On February 15, President Akufo-Addo appointed the former Finance Minister as Senior Presidential Advisor and Special Envoy for International Finance and Private Sector Investments. Many individuals raised concerns about why he must be elevated to a new position.

Individuals and grassroots organisation, the Alliance for Foot Soldiers and Advocacy, have since pushed for the revocation of the appointment.

