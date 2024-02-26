Donald Trump says he would not throw Prince Harry an immigration lifeline if he was elected President again -suggesting he would be left to fend for himself and maybe get deported.

The ex-president spoke with the Daily Express, a UK publication, over the weekend at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) event in Maryland and he made no bones about the fact that he does not like the Duke of Sussex, and very clearly said Harry’s immigration status might come under scrutiny.

Mr Trump said, “I wouldn’t protect him. He betrayed the Queen. That is unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me.”

He finished that sentiment by slamming the Biden administration for what he characterises as going easy on Prince Harry as it pertains to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) controversy – more on that in a bit – by adding, “I think they have been too gracious to him after what he has done.”

Now, what Mr Trump seems to be alluding to here is this DHS battle that the Prince is involved in indirectly -namely, a watchdog group suing the federal government in an attempt to obtain docs from Harry’s immigration papers/application for his visa.

As you are probably well aware, the guy is not a United States (U.S) citizen yet – and last year, he confessed in his memoir that he had done a number of drugs before coming on over to the States.

The watchdog group says this is a clear admission that violates DHS entry protocol and they’re demanding the agency fork those papers over to prove it — but Homeland Security is putting up a fight, arguing Harry has a right to privacy. They also say he might have been BS’ing … and this “confession” in the book doesn’t amount to a statement under oath.

What Mr Trump’s implying here, it seems, is that the DHS under his watch would let the chips fall where they may … which could, theoretically, end with PH getting kicked outta the U.S.

