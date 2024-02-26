Member of Parliament for Yapei-Kusawgu, John Jinapor has revealed plans to wrestle all parliamentary seats held by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Savannah region.

The seats, he said includes the Damongo seat held by his brother and Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor.

The ruling NPP won three of the seven seats held by National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the region in the 2020 general elections.

The opposition party is therefore working to win back the three seats to consolidate their control in the region.

The former Energy Minister said NDC flagbearer, former President John Mahama will win in the region to prove the superiority of the NDC in region.

Though he admitted winning all seats in the Savannah region will be a herculean task, Mr. Jinapor said NDC is correcting the wrongs in the previous elections.

He spoke to Nana Yaw Gyimah on the sidelines of “Building Ghana Tour” of the Savannah Region.

