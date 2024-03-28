Executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Asunafo North constituency of the Ahafo Region have slammed the Member of Parliament (MP), Evans Opoku Bobie, for what they call disrespect to the chiefs and people of Akrodie Manhyia.

They expressed their dismay during a press conference at the party’s office in Goaso.

The Deputy Regional Communication Officer, Budali Mohammed, explained that a water tank donated to the chiefs and people of Akrodie Manhyia by the NDC parliamentary candidate, Haruna Mohammed to help address their water crisis, replaced by the MP.

He could not fathom why the MP waited for the NDC parliamentary candidate to provide the water tank to the community to replace it when residents had requested for it for years.

Budali Mohammed urged the MP to bow his head in shame after failing to promote development in the constituency for years.

Residents in the area also expressed their displeasure with the action taken by the MP.

To them, Mr. Opoku Bobie should have used the money meant for the water tank for other developmental projects instead of seeking to score cheap political points.

ALSO READ: