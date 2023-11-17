Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been charged by the Football Association for comments he made after their 1-0 defeat by Newcastle.

Arteta, 41, called the video assistant referee’s (VAR) decision to allow Newcastle’s goal “embarrassing” and a “disgrace”.

Anthony Gordon’s goal had three VAR checks and all were adjudged in Newcastle’s favour.

Arteta has until Tuesday to respond to the charge.

“It’s alleged that his comments constitute misconduct as they are insulting towards match officials and/or detrimental to the game and/or bring the game into disrepute,” the FA statement said.

Arsenal supported Arteta’s comments in a club statement, while the Spaniard later said it was his “duty” to defend the club.

The club said the refereeing was “unacceptable”, adding that players, coaches and supporters all “deserve better”.

Three areas around Gordon’s goal were checked by VAR – to see if the ball went out of play in the build-up, if there was a foul and if there was an offside.

Speaking on Match Officials Mic’d Up, a Premier League Productions programme which analyses VAR decisions from the last months, referees’ chief Howard Webb backed the decision of on-field referee Stuart Attwell and the VAR team, and the process by which they reached it.

The defeat by Newcastle ended an unbeaten Premier League start for Arsenal, who are third in the table – one point off leaders Manchester City.