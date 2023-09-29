Manchester United’s Brazilian winger Antony is to return to training after allegations of domestic abuse were made against him.

It is understood the 23-year-old spoke to Greater Manchester Police on Thursday and no restrictions were placed on him following the interview.

United sources say he has provided evidence in support of his strong denials of the allegations.

He has not been arrested or charged in either Brazil or the UK.

In a statement, United said: “As Antony’s employer, Manchester United has decided that he will resume training at Carrington and be available for selection, while police inquiries proceed.

“This will be kept under review pending further developments in the case.”

Antony is not expected to be at training on Friday and will not be considered for United’s Premier League game against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday.

He has missed four games since being given leave on full pay by United to address allegations made by three different women, including his former partner Gabriela Cavallin.

Brazilian news outlet UOL published allegations on September 4 from Cavallin in which she accused Antony of attacking her “with a headbutt” in a Manchester hotel room on 15 January, leaving her with a cut head that needed treatment from a doctor.

Cavallin also alleges she was punched in the chest, causing damage to a silicone breast implant, which required corrective surgery.

Two further allegations followed when Rayssa de Freitas and Ingrid Lana each claimed Antony assaulted them in 2022, which he denies.

Lana, a 33-year-old banker, claimed in an interview with Brazil’s Record TV that she hit her head when “pushed against a wall” by Antony at his house in Manchester in October last year.

“Since allegations were first made in June, Antony has co-operated with police inquiries in both Brazil and the UK and he continues to do so,” said United.

“As a club, we condemn acts of violence and abuse.

“We recognise the importance of safeguarding all those involved in this situation and acknowledge the impact these allegations have on survivors of abuse.”