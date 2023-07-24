Angry sawmill operators at Agona Swedru in the Central Region are demonstrating at the Agona Swedru Divisional Police Command.

Their action, according to them, is to register their displeasure with the police over reports that a suspect who shot and killed their colleague has been granted bail.

Clad in red and black attire chanting war songs, the operators on Monday morning stormed the Police Command demanding justice is served.

Speaking to Adom News, the Chairman of the sawmill operators, Mahidi Asoppiah, said they will not relent in their quest to seek justice for the deceased.

They have vowed to take the law into their own hands if the police fail to do the needful.

Meanwhile, the wife of the deceased, Ama Kyerewa, who joined the angry group, invoked curses on those who are behind the alleged release of the suspect.

On December 25, 2022, a 43-year-old sawmill operator, Kweku Yeboah, was shot dead by a man called Sowah, 25 years, in front of the victim’s house without any provocation at Agona Asafo.

The suspect was arrested by the Agona Swedru divisional police command and is in court.

