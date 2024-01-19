A 27-year-old taxi driver, Kofi Donkor is in police grips for running over a police officer on duty at Agona Swedru in the Central region.

The unfortunate incident happened at the Agona Swedru Chief Palace junction when the officer, Constable Ernest Opare, was directing traffic on the busy dual carriage road.

Police source told Adom News the driver with vehicle registration number GW 6086-22 was driving on the shoulders of the road.

The impatient driver who was speeding reportedly run over the police officer.

Constable Ernest Opare sustained serious injuries to his back and hands.

He was rushed to the Agona Swedru Municipal Hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, the taxi driver is in police custody assisting with investigations.