Former General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Nana Yaa Jantuah, has criticized President Akufo-Addo for saying he intentionally neglected development in the Ekumfi constituency.

Madam Jantuah on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Friday, described the comment as unfortunate.

“As a President, you don’t have to talk like that. His comment is unfortunate, and age is not a good denominator of kingship. It appears to be a deliberate and premeditated attempt to undermine the importance of non-partisan development initiatives” she said.

Nana Yaa Jantuah questioned the motivation for President Akufo-Addo outburst.

“It is not right, even though the people were seated right in front of you. I didn’t know you have to be NPP member before you can enjoy development in the country” she bemoaned.

Background

President Akufo-Addo has disclosed that his government deliberately overlooked development in Ekumfi because the residents voted Francis Ato Cudjoe out of Parliament in the 2020 elections.

The President expressed dissatisfaction with the voting pattern in Ekumfi during an interaction with traditional leaders from the constituency at the Jubilee House.

President Akufo-Addo said despite appointing Ato Cudjoe as Deputy Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture to bring development to the area, the constituents voted him out, which he was not pleased with.

“Ato Cudjoe was your MP and I made him a Deputy Minister and you voted him out in the last elections and because of that, I did not pay attention to development in your area, I have to be honest with you but since you have brought it up I will pay attention to it,” the President said.

Mahama slams Akufo-Addo over his Ekumfi comment

Ekumfi MP replies Akufo-Addo

I ignored development of Ekumfi because they voted against NPP candidate – Akufo-Addo