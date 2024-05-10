A former General Secretary of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP), Nana Yaa Jantuah, has slammed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for allegedly undermining the campaign of his preferred successor, Mahamudu Bawumia.

Akufo-Addo recently endorsed Bawumia’s candidacy and urged Ghanaians not to vote for former President, John Dramani Mahama in the December polls..

During a recent public appearance, the President said he cannot hand over power to Mr. Mahama because he would jeopardize his legacy.

However, Madam Jantuah challenged the President’s assertion.

She said nobody, including Dr. Bawumia is eager to inherit President Akufo-Addo’s legacy.

She pointed out that, even Bawumia has distanced himself from Akufo-Addo’s legacy when he said would abolish various nuisance taxes by government.