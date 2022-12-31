A 43 -year -old sawmill operator, Kweku Yeboah, has been shot dead by a man at Agona Asafo in the Agona East District of the Central Region.

The suspect has been identified as 25-year-old Sowah.

The deceased was reportedly shot in his thigh on Friday while making a phone call in front of his house.

A 13-year-old son of the deceased, who witnessed the incident, told Adom News he was playing football with his friends when they heard a heated argument ongoing.

He, however, didn’t know his father was involved only to hear a gunshot shortly.

They rushed towards the direction of the gunshot and found his father in a pool of blood amidst threats from the suspect to shoot anyone else who comes closer.

“We, therefore, had to wait until the suspect entered his car and fled the scene,” he said.

The teenager said his father did not make it and died upon arrival at Agona Swedru Government Hospital.

Meanwhile, the wife of the deceased, Ama Okyerewaa, said she was shocked after the news was broken to her.

She said she cannot fathom what could have led to the shooting because her husband has no issues with Sowah.

She claimed the unfortunate incident comes on the back of several threats the suspect has made on some people.

Despite several complaints lodged with the Agona Swedru District and Divisional Police Command, no action was taken.