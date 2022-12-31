A 25-year-old man, Sowah, is in the custody of the Agona Swedru Divisional Police for allegedly shooting a sawmill operator to death at Agona Asafo in the Agona East District of the Central Region.

The deceased, 43-year-old Kweku Yeboah, was shot dead on Friday during an altercation with the suspect.

Residents of Agona Asafo in an interview with Adom News’ Kofi Adjei have accused the Agona Swedru Police of doing nothing to prevent the alleged murder.

According to them, Sowah had been threatening several people in the area with his gun but the Agona Swedru District and Divisional Police Command failed to arrest the suspect after several complains lodged.

The distraught residents alleged the suspect claimed before the death of Kweku Yeboah that he can kill anybody.

The angry residents have called on the IGP to sack all Agona Swedru Police officers because they are disgracing the Police administration.

Mother of the deceased, Maame Yaaba, said her son could have survived if the suspect had allowed them to take him to the hospital on time.

Maame Yaaba has appealed to the IGP to come to their aid, else Agona Swedru Police will destroy the case.

Meanwhile, when Adom News contacted the Agona Swedru District and Divisional Police Command , they declined to comment on the issue.