Artiste manager and entertainment pundit, Emmanuel Barnes, popularly known as Mr Logic, has asserted that those labelling former Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Madam Cecilia Dapaah, a ‘thief’ lack intellectual insight.

He pointed out that it was not outrageous for a person of Madam Dapaah’s caliber to have $1 million in her possession at home.

“The woman is not a thief; it is her own money that people have stolen, and she wanted to be honest because she is a public official so she stepped down for investigations. I don’t see why people should think that it is outrageous for her to have that money. I see it like a bit myopic to think that way, so please I don’t support those who are saying she stole the money.”

To him, the former minister was rather being truthful when she offered to assist authorities with investigations.

“If someone wants to save his or her money at home, whether the money is for a project or family money or something, you don’t know, then all of a sudden, all of you are tagging her as a thief. I posted that people should look for their own money and stop criticising others’ wealth, come and see insults on my page, and I had to turn off the comment session.

“People desire to be impoverished rather than live good lives, so when they see others living their best life, they label them as thieves or assume they are doing something wrong,” he said on Accra-based UTV.

The former minister announced her resignation on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

Her resignation follows public backlash over a court case that where five persons including two of her house helps are standing trial for allegedly stealing $1 million, €300,000, and millions of cedis from her Ablekuma home.

ALSO READ: