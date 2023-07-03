Artiste manager, Mr Logic, says actress Yvonne Nelson and rapper Sarkodie are still deeply in love, despite the recent tension between them following the revelation in Yvonne’s book, ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson,’ where she disclosed having an abortion for Sarkodie in 2010.

During an appearance on UTV, Mr Logic shared his perspective, stating, “I am telling you for a fact that Yvonne Nelson still has a soft spot for Sarkodie, and that is quite clear on how she called Sarkodie Michael to fight back when he dropped ‘Try Me’.”

He further explained that Yvonne’s passionate reaction to Sarkodie’s song and her subsequent Twitter outbursts indicate her emotional attachment to the acclaimed rapper.

Mr Logic, born as Emmanuel Barnes, believes that when a woman is in love and simultaneously hurt, she tends to respond or react to anything concerning her love interest, and Yvonne’s actions exemplify this pattern.

“I am telling you that the two are talking behind the scenes, even though the public might see them to be enemies,” Mr Logic emphasized, dispelling the notion of animosity between Yvonne and Sarkodie.

The Head of Ghana Association of Songwriters also speculated on the potential for renewed intimacy between Yvonne and Sarkodie, stating, “Why would she invite Sarkodie to her house just a few days before the launch of her book? I bet you, if Sarkodie had gone, they would have made love again.”

In addition, Mr Logic expressed his belief that Sarkodie, despite being married, has not entirely let go of his feelings for Yvonne. He pointed out, “The pain and anger felt on Try Me shows it,” alluding to the emotions conveyed in Sarkodie’s song.

According to Mr Logic, the true nature of Yvonne Nelson and Sarkodie’s relationship can only be certified by the individuals involved.

