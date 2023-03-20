Artiste manager and entertainment pundit, Emmanuel Barnes, popularly known as Mr Logic, has waded into the ongoing brouhaha concerning Sarkodie and Nigerian musician, Ink Boy.

According to him, he couldn’t fathom why Sarkodie will ‘deliberately’ ignore Ink Boy and shoot visuals for his One Million Cedis song without Ink Boy, who dropped ace vocals to beautify the song.

According to him, it’s either Ink Boy lobbied his way to be on the song, hence his inability to propel terms or Sarkodie didn’t want him in the visuals.

“I see it as most management will not come out with the actual details of the deal. It’s possible that Ink Boy called for the shot, thus, he begged and Sarkodie considered him, probably it wasn’t Sark’s will. How would you do a song with someone that you don’t want to do the video?” Mr Logic asked in an interview with Mike 2 on Adom FM’s Entertainment Hall show.

“If you are a small artiste, in business terms, the primary agenda is for mileage, traction and revenue. But If you need some validation you need a bigger artiste. Sustaining the bar becomes a thing at a point, look at Wisa Greid becoming a big artiste.”

Mr Logic added that, Sarkodie had to feature Ink Boy in the video because he needed that advantage.

“Yes you have to feature him. Once you are using the audio you are using his intellectual property, so you cannot take him out unless he is sick. Since they have done it together and if we are going into serious conversation, he can sue if Sark was the one who invited him.

“Why are you using someone’s vocals, and you don’t want them to appear in the video? They can also ask him to take out the vocals from the main song,” Mr Logic said.

