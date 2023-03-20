Residents of Duampompo in the Juaben Municipality of the Ashanti Region are heaving a sigh of relief after emergency services providers removed a broken down loaded gas tanker from the main road.

The tanker was filled with liquefied petroleum gas and remained at the spot nine days after it was involved in a road accident.

It took personnel several hours of hectic work to overturn the tanker that lay on its side.

As a result, the main Kumasi-Accra highway was blocked to traffic, inconveniencing the travellers.

Residents had been banned from lighting fires in their homes while some of them vacated the area out of fear of a possible explosion.

But now, they are sharing their joy with Luv FM’s Ohemeng Tawiah as they heap praises on The Multimedia Group for highlighting their plight.

Ohemeng witnessed the evacuation exercise and now reports a thunderous applause which met today’s removal of the tanker from the accident scene.