Elderly statesman and founding member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has reacted to recent reports of an alleged theft of a huge sum of money from former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah’s Abelemkpe residence.

According to him, Madam Dapaah resigned because deep down she knows she has committed a crime.

“I’m really worried. Unfortunately, my President and the communicators will try to be defensive which is my biggest worry. We shouldn’t forget that we have children in this country who are learning what we are doing

“I know Cecilia very well. I am 100% sure that in her heart she knows that she has committed an offense. What Cecilia should have done was what she did by resigning immediately,” he said on Accra-based TV3.

Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe added that government officials treading on dangerous grounds which will cause Ghanaians to strike one day.

Two house helps working for Madam Dapaah and her husband, Daniel Osei Kuffour, are facing charges at an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly stealing monies and items worth millions of cedis from the couple’s residence at Abelemkpe, Accra.

Ever since the news broke, the former minister has faced huge public criticism amidst calls for her dismissal and a probe into the source of her wealth forcing her to resign.

But Madam Dapaah in a statement said there are noticeable inconsistencies between what is being discussed in the public domain and the thrust of the original complaint on the matter.

She indicated that steps are being taken to examine the origins of the inconsistencies and will provide a detailed response in the coming days and later turned in a resignation letter on July 22, 2023.

