

Musician Okyeame Kwame organised about 500 students to walk from Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) to Parliament to petition the climate caucus to be more ambitious about climate justice.

During the walk, which took place on July 21, there were chants from the student asking for climate justice, greener Ghana, reafforestation, and sounding the alarm of climate emergency.

To receive Okyeame Kwame, the climate ambassador and the group at Parliament were Dr Emmanuel Marfo, the UN resident coordinator, Charles Abani, the mayor of Accra, Elizabeth Sackey, and some members of the parliamentary Climate Caucus.

Unanimously, the hosts agreed with the advocates that the world needs climate, especially Africans and indigenous people globally who contribute less than 4% to carbon emissions must be compensated for climate injustice since they feel the brunt of the harsh climate conditions today.

Dr Emmanuel Marfo praised and commended Okyeame Kwame and the climate clock team for taking up this important subject and involving future generations.

The climate walk organised was in observation of the Climate Emergency Day, which is every 22nd of July.

While at parliament, the UN resident coordinator also commended Okyeame Kwame stating “his activism must go beyond the regional level.”

The students, teachers and activists were all refreshed by Ekumfi juice to support the initiative.

After the climate walk, a delegation, led by Okyeame Kwame and his family, went to pay a courtesy call on the head of the United Arab Emirate’s diplomatic mission in Accra, Amer Al Alalawi.

Together with Nakeeyat Dramani Sam (Youth Climate Advocate), Portia Adu Mensah (lead advocate, climate clock Ghana), and a group of media to speak about youth representation at COP28 which the UAE is hosting in expo city Dubai in November.

Speaking to the delegation, Amer Al Alalawi appreciated Okyeame’s initiative and assured that the UAE is keen to include youth in most climate discussions and decision-making.

He commended Okyeame Kwame and the team for caring about the environment and sharing the vision of the UAE as well.

From the 14th of July to the 20th, the climate clock visited Kwabenya Snr High School, St John’s Grammer High School, Kaneshie Cluster of schools, and St. Martin De Porres, to speak to over 1500 students, using the figures of the clock, to explain the climate emergency and the need for action now.

The walk was organised by Okyeame Kwame Foundation in partnership with Climate Clock, Accra Metropolitan Assembly and sponsored by Ekumfi Juice.

