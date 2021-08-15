Okyeame Kwame appointed Climate Clock ambassador for Ghana

Musician Okyeame Kwame has been tasked by a global climate organisation, Climate Clock to lead a tree-planting campaign in Ghana.

The launch of the programme took place on Thursday, August 12, at the City Triangle in Accra.

Ghana becomes the first country in Africa to launch the Climate Clock initiative in the ongoing Global Change fight.

Speaking at the launch, Okyeame Kwame promised to push the message of Climate Change across the country.

“A wise man once said that we do not inherit this earth from our forefathers. We rent it from our unborn children. So it is our responsibility to, for nothing at all, if we are not able to make it better than we found it, leave it the way it is,” he said.

The musician added that it is about time people took up the Climate Clock initiative and also assume leadership roles to enhance the conversation about Climate Change.

He advised the general public to plant at least one tree in their homes and keep their environment clean.

Okyeame Kwame promised to use his social media platforms and all other mediums to make people know the clock is ticking.

This is not the first time Okyeame Kwame is fronting such a worthy cause.

It was attended by Fritz Moses ( Institute of Energy and Security) Representative, Global Climate Clock Ambassador Jerome Ringo, the Mayor of Accra, Mohammed Adjei-Sowah, Ghana Tourism Authority Chief Executive Officer, Agyei Tawiah, Municipal Chief Executive – Korley Klottey, Jennifer Brock Int. Relation (Mayor’s office Green Accra Project coordinator), Bossman Owusu, Communications Manager West Africa Solidaridad and an international delegation from Climate Clock.

In 2018, Solidaridad West Africa appointed him as Climate Change Ambassador under the ‘Ghana Dedicated Grant Mechanism for Local Communities (DGM)’ project.

About Climate Clock

The Climate Clock is one of the most dynamic climate campaigns in the world today, melding art, science, technology, and grassroots organising to get the world to act in time.

The project is centred on a simple tool: a clock that counts down the critical time window to reach zero emissions (the ‘deadline’), while tracking progress on key solution pathways (‘lifelines’).

By showing what to be done by when, the Clock frames its critical mission — a rapid and just transition to a safe climate future — and puts it at the very forefront of our attention.

Since its famous launch in New York in September 2020, Climate Clock teams have sprung up across the world from Chiapas to Kazakhstan, from Korea to Glasgow.