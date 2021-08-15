A gang of armed robbers on Saturday attacked a fuel filling station at Asenema, a suburb of Adukrom in the Eastern Region.

According to sources, the robbers made away with an amount of ¢1,200 and mobile phones.

The armed men, numbering about three, attacked a female attendant and a private security man on duty.

They hit the security man with a club rendering him powerless before they carried out their operation.

The armed men also robbed passengers in a commercial vehicle buying fuel at the station.

The Okere Municipal Chief Executive, Nana Addo Kenneth, who confirmed the incident, suspects a localised robbery gang.

Sources say the Adukrom Police arrived at the robbery scene late after they had fled into a nearby bush.

Meanwhile, the fuel filling station has been temporarily shut down while the police commence investigations.