A gang of armed robbers on Saturday attacked a fuel filling station at Asenema, a suburb of Adukrom in the Eastern Region.
According to sources, the robbers made away with an amount of ¢1,200 and mobile phones.
The armed men, numbering about three, attacked a female attendant and a private security man on duty.
They hit the security man with a club rendering him powerless before they carried out their operation.
The armed men also robbed passengers in a commercial vehicle buying fuel at the station.
The Okere Municipal Chief Executive, Nana Addo Kenneth, who confirmed the incident, suspects a localised robbery gang.
Sources say the Adukrom Police arrived at the robbery scene late after they had fled into a nearby bush.
Meanwhile, the fuel filling station has been temporarily shut down while the police commence investigations.