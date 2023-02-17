A man, identified simply as Hamid, has been arraigned before the Agona Swedru Circuit Court for allegedly defiling three school girls at the same time.

Information gathered indicates that the suspect offered to give a lift to the three pupils, but rather than drop them at their destination, he drove them to his home.

It is reported that he locked the three pupils, one aged 13 and two 14-year-olds up in his home and threatened to unleash his dogs to maul them should they raise an alarm.

The suspect subsequently sexually assaulted all three girls in an ordeal that lasted for five hours.

He is said to have dropped them to their various homes and threatened to kill them if they mention the assault to their parents.

However, the 13-year-old informed her parents who involved the police to have Hamid arrested immediately.

He was detained at the Agona Swedru District Police station until he faced court on Thursday, February 16. The hearing continues on Friday.

