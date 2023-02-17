Three drivers transporting pepper and tomatoes from Bawku to Accra have reportedly been shot dead with several others sustaining injuries.

This was after unknown gunmen opened fire on the cargo trucks at a spot 20 kilometres from the town.

Some of the injured are receiving treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Survivors of the shooting which occurred on Tuesday showed LuvNews their bullet-ridden vehicles and recounted their ordeal.

The stunned drivers say they decided to drive out of Bawku with their perishable goods after the police refused to grant them escort out of the community.

These cargo vehicles, one driven from the scene of the shooting at Bawku to Akomadan and Suame in Kumasi bear evidence of what took place on Tuesday.

Bullet holes on the windscreen, side and rear of the vehicles show aggressive spontaneous shooting.

Kwaku Karl, 44, the driver of the cargo truck, parked at Akomadan, survived the assault but lost his son, 22-year-old, Kofi Karl.

He narrates how the two of them lay on their side on the floor of the vehicle in an attempt to escape the rain of bullets.

“We laid low in the car to prevent sustaining wounds. I hid my head somewhere with my son’s legs on top of me. Sadly, he sustained some bullets and could not survive. This is just how we positioned ourselves,” he stated.

Yakubu Asaripue, the owner of one of the cargo trucks that were attacked, said the incident has gotten him scared.

“The car leading the team is mine. Unfortunately, I lost my driver due to the incident even after putting in much effort to rescue them,” he said.

Haruna Issah sustained multiple gunshot wounds from the incident.

“They chased us right after we got into the community. After releasing multiple gunshots at us, we were forced to hide under the car seats but even with that, my driver could not survive and my other mate, is receiving treatment,” he explained the situation to Luv News.