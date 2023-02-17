Ghanaian professional boxer, Bukom Banku, has threatened violence on fast-rising artiste, Atia for mentioning him in a song without his permission.

The twi rapper has released a latest song with senior colleague Yaa Pono titled ‘Banku’.

Not only does the title describe the jovial boxer, the artistes made some mentions in the lyrics.

Atia described Bukom Banku in a line of the second verse as “too tight, not flexible” among other pokes in favour of his arch opponent, Ayitey Powers.

Consequently, he has warned Atia to be on guard whenever they meet because he will receive seven blows.

“If I meet you, I will give you seven blows. Atia where are you? I’m ready to come to Kumasi to face you”.

Bukom Banku was in the middle of the street with his boxing gloves on, ready to fight.

