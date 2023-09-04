Andre Onana has confirmed his return to international football with Cameroon, despite having faced what he calls “injustice and manipulation”.

The Manchester United goalkeeper is back in the Indomitable Lions squad for next week’s final Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Burundi in Garoua.

Onana’s shock inclusion comes nine months after he was suspended by his country’s football federation during the 2022 World Cup for “disciplinary reasons”, thought to stem from a falling-out with Cameroon coach Rigobert Song.

The 27-year-old announced his international retirement shortly after the incident.

In a social media post on Monday, Onana talked of his “unwavering love and attachment” to his homeland, but hinted at unhappiness with how things have played out since the World Cup in Qatar.

“In the world of football, just like in life, defining moments arise, requiring crucial choices,” he said.

“In recent months, I have been confronted with ordeals marked by injustice and manipulation.

“I answer the call of my nation with an unshakeable certainty, aware that my return is not only to honour my dream but also to meet the expectation and support of Cameroonians who deserve a national team determined to shine.”

Onana and his teammates need at least a draw against Burundi to claim a place at January’s Nations Cup in Ivory Coast.

If Cameroon do qualify and include Onana in their Afcon squad, he could miss a number of matches for United, who have started the new Premier League season with two wins and two defeats from their first four games.

The finals take place between 13 January and 11 February 2024.