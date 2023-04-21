Some of football’s leading coaches, including Real Madrid’s Carlo Ancelotti and Roma’s Jose Mourinho, will meet as part of a new Uefa advisory board.

The Uefa football board also includes high-profile former players such as Italy legend Paolo Maldini and ex-Wales forward Gareth Bale.

Its first meeting will be on Monday, 24 April.

The agenda includes the video assistant referee (VAR) system, handball and player behaviour.

Uefa says the board is “designed to give an institutional yet independent voice of experience and expertise on fundamental football-related topics, including the laws of the game, refereeing, match calendar, elite youth development and player well-being”.

England manager Gareth Southgate, former England defender Rio Ferdinand and former Liverpool and Everton boss Rafael Benitez are also part of the new body.

European’s football governing body said the “members were selected based on their outstanding club or national team football achievements, impeccable international reputation and extensive experience”.

“Uefa is delighted to see that the very ones who have shaped the game’s history with their talents and philosophy through decades are gathered again around our common goal – to protect the game of football and its essential values,” said Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin.

Uefa football board members:

Jose Mourinho, Roma manager

Eric Abidal, former France defender

Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid manager

Gareth Bale, former Wales forward

Rafael Benitez, former Liverpool manager

Fabio Capello, former England manager

Petr Cech, former Czech Republic keeper

Rio Ferdinand, former England defender

Luis Figo, former Portugal forward

Robbie Keane, former Republic of Ireland striker

Jurgen Klinsmann, South Korea manager

Ronald Koeman, Netherlands manager

Philipp Lahm, former Germany defender

Henrik Larsson, former Sweden striker

Michael Laudrup, former Denmark attacking midfielder

Paolo Maldini, former Italy defender

Roberto Martinez, Portugal manager

Juan Mata, Galatasaray midfielder

Predrag Mijatovic, former Montenegro forward

Gareth Southgate, England manager

Patrick Vieira, former France midfielder

Rudi Voller, former Germany striker

Javier Zanetti, former Argentina defender

Zinedine Zidane, former Real Madrid manager