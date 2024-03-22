Ukraine will play Iceland in Wroclaw, Georgia will host Greece, and Poland will visit Wales in Tuesday’s three Euro 2024 play-off finals.

Albert Gudmundsson scored a hat-trick as Iceland came back to beat Israel 4-1 in the Hungarian capital Budapest.

Ukraine scored two late goals to stun Bosnia 2-1 in Zenica.

Georgia, who have never qualified for a tournament, beat Luxembourg 2-0, while Greece enjoyed a comfortable 5-0 win over Kazakhstan in Athens.

Wales beat Finland 4-1 in Cardiff, with Poland defeating Estonia 5-1.

The Euro 2024 play-offs involve the group winners of the top three divisions in the last Uefa Nations League, or else the highest-ranked teams who did not qualify for the tournament directly.

Israel’s home game against Iceland had to be played in Budapest because of the war in Gaza.

Eran Zahavi gave them the lead with a penalty but Gudmundsson’s fine free-kick and Arnor Traustason’s strike turned the match around before half-time.

Zahavi then missed a penalty, before Genoa forward Gudmundsson scored two late goals to complete his hat-trick.

Bosnia looked set to be their opponents in the final following Mykola Matviyenko’s own goal, as he turned Amar Dedic’s cross into his own net.

But Roman Yaremchuk swept home an 85th-minute equaliser and Girona striker Artem Dovbyk headed in a dramatic winner two minutes from time.

The final will be held in the Polish city of Wroclaw with Ukraine unable to host it because of the continuing invasion by Russia.

Greece, the 2004 winners, are the only former European champions in the play-offs

Georgia’s victory ended the dream of Luxembourg, who have been trying to qualify for a major tournament since 1934, thanks to Budu Zivzivadze’s double.

The underdogs thought they were level at 1-1 in the 53rd minute when Gerson Rodrigues fired home.

But the goal was overturned by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) and instead team-mate Maxime Chanot was sent off for a professional foul that had happened at the other end 45 seconds earlier.

Gus Poyet’s Greece had a more comfortable night with a 5-0 cruise over Kazakhstan – thanks to four different goalscorers in the first 40 minutes and a late own goal.

The losers of these matches will play each other in friendlies on Tuesday.