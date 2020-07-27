Amnesty International has said the government of Ghana has failed in demonstrating its willingness to nib in the bud, repeated attacks on old women up north under the suspicion of witchcraft.

The concern comes in the wake of widespread condemnation of the lynching of a 90-year-old woman for alleged witchcraft.

Ever since footages of the incident went viral on social media, Ghanaians have been calling for justice for the woman who was laid to rest recently at Kafaba in the East Gonja Municipality.

In Amnesty International’s view, the Ministry of Gender, Child and Social Protection has to do more in protecting the aged from such attacks in northern Ghana.

READ ALSO:

“It’s important that we hear the voice, especially of the Minister of Gender, Child and Social protection, who, we believe, can do more and we believe has done woefully, especially in the space of ensuring that elderly women, issues also surrounding the witch camps, have not been addressed properly and we don’t see the effort of the ministry toward that situation”, Mr Robert Akoto Amoafo, Country Director of Amnesty International told Class News’ Blessed Sogah.

The latest victim of lynching was accused of witchcraft by a ‘seer’, who had been invited by the villagers to help them drive away their misfortunes.

Scores of the locals watched aloof as two women flogged and bludgeoned the helpless grandmother despite her pleas of innocence.

The PNC women’s wing noted that the country’s “pastors, imams and the traditional believers” are to blame due to their constant sermons “that refer to women as witches in the media.”

A statement issued by the PNC women’s wing and signed by its Organiser, Janet Nabla, expressed disappointment with the “barbaric act”.

The statement called on the women of Ghana to “wake up from their slumber and fight for their own salvation with fear and trembling,” adding that: “The life of a woman in Ghana is valueless to both the politician and the religious body.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Gender, Child and Social Protection, has also condemned the incident.

In a statement, the ministry said the incident must be investigated and the culprits prosecuted.

The ministry said: “On behalf of the government and people of Ghana”, it “unreservedly condemns this barbaric act, and calls for immediate investigations and prosecution of all the perpetrators of this gruesome murder in accordance with our laws”.

“It certainly cannot be said that such antiquated mentality could still be with us in this 21st century where the world and Ghana, in particular, has made significant strides in upholding the rights and dignity of women.”