An ambulance driver, carrying an 80-year-old woman, has been involved in an accident on the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange in Accra.

The accident reportedly occurred on Friday morning on the Paloma-Kaneshie stretch, following a downpour in parts of Accra.

It involved the ambulance with registration number GW 2676-17 and a Mazda mini-van with the number GR 5181- A.

The Mazda driver, who was from the opposite direction, reportedly run into the ambulance, destroying the bumper.

The suspect driver, according to reports, took to his heels and abandoned the vehicle.

However, another ambulance driver raced to the scene to transfer the octogenarian while the police were also present to direct traffic.