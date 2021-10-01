A Facebook user, Sallie Peace Daniel, is mourning members of her family including her little cousin, Patrick, who were killed by bandits in last Sunday’s attack at Madamai and Abun communities in Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

A total of 38 victims of the gruesome attack were laid to laid rest on Thursday, September 30, after a funeral service held at GSS Mallagum in Kaura.

According to Sallie, 11 members of her mother’s family lost their lives in the attack.

“Houses burned down, 11 people killed by Fulani in my mum’s compound. Haaaa over 30 people gone just like that… God pls help us in southern kaduna… We are helpless. My little cousin was killed too. I miss u Patolala like we always call u… RIP Patrick,” she wrote.

“Kaduna Government has failed. Insecurities. Killings every day. It’s a pity, nobody is saying anything. For every soul that was lost, the blood of the innocent shall fight you all. RIP to my Uncles. RIP my cousins. Pray for my mum, not easy to lose 11 family members at a spot.”