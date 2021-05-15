An ambulance driver has met his untimely death after the ambulance he was driving crashed, Friday, May 13, 2021.



The driver was transporting the body of a deceased from the Berekum Holy Family Hospital to Drobo in the Jaman South District.



However, the ambulance crashed into another car killing the driver on the spot.

READ ALSO:



Another person who was at the front seat sustained serious injuries.



Two other family members of the deceased also sustained injuries.



It was unclear what caused the accident.



The death of the driver has shocked residents in the area.



The body has since been deposited at the morgue.



The persons who got injured are currently receiving treatment at the hospital.