The US Ambassador to Ghana, Stephanie S. Sullivan, says the United States will further deepen its bilateral relationship with Ghana.

This follows the re-launch of passenger flight operations from Washington to Accra by United Airlines. Its Dreamline 787 landed at the Kotoka International Airport on Saturday, May 15, 2021.

The U.S. Ambassador to Ghana, Stephanie S. Sullivan said the start of the United Airlines service will also promote trade relations the two countries.

“United Airlines has commenced direct flights between Ghana and the United States, helping to expand our bilateral connections,” Ambassador Sullivan said.

The airline, will operate three flights per week to Accra, offering passengers more travelling options to the US.

United Airlines, which is the 3rd largest airline in the world as measured by fleet size and number of routes, will compete with Delta on the Accra- New York JFK route.

Aviance, which has also been chosen as the ground handler for United Airlines, says it is very delighted to service the airline.

Mark Kamis, Managing Director of Aviance told AviationGhana that “we were very lucky that we have been handed the ground handling for United. We had the business back in 2015 when United was first here. So for Aviance we are very excited to be handling them again.”

The landing of the Dreamline 787 was welcomed by the US Ambassador to Ghana, Stephanie S. Sullivan, the Minister of Transport, MD of the Ghana Airport Company among other dignitaries.