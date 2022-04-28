Social commentator, Bernard Allotey Jacobs has raised serious concerns about the 2021 US Department of State report on Ghana currently in circulation in the media.



The report among other things highlights some human rights violation and infractions by the judiciary.



Assessing the US Department of State report during a panel discussion on Peace FM, Allotey Jacobs claimed there are some Ghanaian lobbyists who gave information to the US officials in return for a favor.



To him, the antagonism in Ghana among political actors is so deep that they don’t mind selling the country out to foreigners.

ALSO READ:





”The statement coming from the State Department is a reflective mirror of what we, as Ghanaians, have portrayed to the outside world . . . from the days of our struggle for independence, from the very day the UGCC was formed, from the very day the youth broke away from UGCC and formed CPP; that antagonism has built till today. It has become an obelisk, always showing our nakedness to the world in terms of our politics. Look, we never say anything good . . . The animosity has become so deepened that I can’t fathom,” he told host Kwami Sefa Kayi.



He noted that the issues of human right violations is not exclusive to Ghana since even the US is culpable.



Allotey Jacobs advised urged Ghanaians to put the interest of the country above personal interest.