Social commentator, Bernard Allotey Jacobs has lashed out at Ghanaian politicians, accusing them deceiving the populace.

The former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Central Regional Chairman lamented the prevalence of violence and falsehoods in Ghanaian politics.

Speaking on Accra based Peace FM, Allotey Jacobs on NDC’s opposition to the proposed change of date of the election from December 7 to November 7.by the Electoral Commission (EC).

He said politicians exploit the gullibility of many Ghanaians for their selfish political agendas.

According to him, this culture of misinformation and deceit is hindering the progress of the nation.

Allotey Jacobs highlighted the pervasive problem of dishonesty among politicians, stating, “We’ve disinformed them, misinform, so anything that comes into the political space, there’s a devil in the detail. That is Ghana’s greatest problem because we, the politicians, don’t speak the truth.”

He criticized the prevailing political climate characterized by suspicion, violence, and a win-at-all-cost mentality.

Allotey Jacobs attributed this to an African mentality towards democracy influenced by Western ideals noting that, such a mindset impedes political progress in Ghana.

