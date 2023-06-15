

The High Court in Accra has revoked the bail conditions granted to Warrant Officer Class II, (WOII), Esther Saan Dekuwine over what the Court described as “untrue” representations and “not convinced” conducts.

WOII Esther Saan Dekuwine, the sixth accused person who is the only female of the remaining nine persons currently on trial following the demise of Dr Frederick Yao Mac Palm, had pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit high treason and high treason.

On June 6, this month, when the matter came up for hearing, WOII Dekuwine was absent and his lawyers indicated to the Court that their client had been admitted at the Police Hospital.

The panel of three presided over by Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe, a Justice of the Court of Appeal, sitting as an additional High Court judge, then directed the accused to produce a medical report to the Court on June 13.

The medical report presented to the Court panel which also includes Justice Hafisata Amaleboba and Justice Stephen Oppong, all Justices of the Court of Appeal, was said to have not been signed.

The Court then ordered the Registrar of the Court to verify the admission of the Sixth Accused at the Police Hospital and report same to the Court.

In court on Wednesday, June 14, when the matter was called, the Registrar (General Jurisdictions with oversight responsibilities of the Financial and Economic Courts), Mr Francis Kwabena Gede-Zeah presented his reports to the panel.

In his findings, the Registrar said, it was true the accused reported to the facility on June 6 but was not admitted.

He said, the accused visited the facility at 2 pm and visited the eye clinic which was closed at the time and was referred to the emergency department.

The Registrar said he met with the officer who signed the hospital card of the accused.

After tendering his reports to the Court, the Sixth Accused and her lawyers offered no explanation after the report was read in open Court.

The presiding judge after listening to the Registrar’s reports and observing the conduct of the accused person including previous instances, revoked her bail conditions.

The Court said, it was concerned about the misrepresentations of the accused and the fact that, it was “untrue” when she said, she was on admission.

The Court also observed that her conducts breached her bail conditions granted her and “the Court is not convinced that she will avail herself to stand trial due to her conducts.”

Justice Asare-Botwe who observed that “this is not the first time,” the accused had exhibited such conduct, said her “bail is rescinded and she is to remain in custody until further notice.”

Meanwhile, the Court had deemed the defence of the third Accused person Allan Ofosu Yeboah, as closed after failing to present his witness to court.

Johannes Zikpi, the fourth accused person is to open his defence on June 19.

