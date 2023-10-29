The stage is set for this year’s Adom Praiz Choirs edition, Ghana’s biggest gospel show.

The Events and Promotions team of The Multimedia Group, backed by the necessary technical hands, have set up the venue, the Perez Dome at Dzorwulu, Accra, for the mega event.

The 2023 edition of Adom Praiz, which promises to be bigger and better, is set to attract scores of gospel music lovers, worshippers, and various choir groups, among others, who want to experience a touch of the Holy Spirit through sensational gospel songs.

A total of ten widely known and gifted choir groups will minister.

This year’s concert will also witness performances from veteran gospel musicians like Joe Mettle, MOG Music, Piesie Esther, Kofi Peprah, who will lead their respective church choirs.

