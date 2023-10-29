Manchester City cruised past Manchester United with embarrassing ease in the derby at Old Trafford to emphasise the vast gulf between the two sides.

Erling Haaland was the main tormentor with goals in each half before setting up a third for Phil Foden as Pep Guardiola’s side established superiority from the kick-off and rarely looked like relinquishing control.

There were poignant scenes before the start as supporters from both sides of Manchester’s footballing divide joined to pay tribute to the late Sir Bobby Charlton.

For manager Erik ten Hag and his players, the match that followed was one to forget.

Haaland put City ahead from the penalty spot after 26 minutes when Rasmus Hojlund was penalised for dragging down Rodri following the intervention of the video assistant referee.

United keeper Andre Onana produced a brilliant save to deny Haaland a second from a far-post header on the stroke of half-time but the striker did not have to wait long to double City’s lead from an almost identical situation four minutes after the break, Bernardo Silva delivering a perfect cross.

City keeper Ederson also excelled to save from Scott McTominay before half-time but City wrapped up this most convincing victory when Haaland set up the easiest of chances for Foden 10 minutes from time.