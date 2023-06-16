The Minister for the Interior has by Executive Instrument renewed the curfew hours imposed on Alavanyo and Nkonya townships and their environs in the Oti Region from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am.

The imposition takes effect from Sunday, June 18, 2023.

In a statement signed by the sector Minister, Ambrose Dery, government expressed its appreciation to the chiefs, elders, opinion leaders, youth and people of the area for their efforts in ensuring peace in the area.

The ministry also urged them to use the established mechanisms for the resolution of all their conflicts and disputes.

Meanwhile, the ministry has reiterated there is a ban on all persons in the two towns and their environs from carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapons, and any person found with any arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted.

