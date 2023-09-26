The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has officially acknowledged the resignation of former Trade Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen from the party.

At a press briefing held on Tuesday, September 26, General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Koduah said though disappointed, the party has accepted his decision.

He was however not happy with the manner the announcement was made without recourse to the party.

This notwithstanding, the NPP General Secretary acknowledged Mr. Kyerematen’s past contributions to the party’s growth and development over the years.

Justin Kodua also on behalf of NPP expressed profound gratitude to Alan for his service to the party.

Alan Kyerematen resigned from the NPP on Monday, September 25, and declared his intention to run as an independent candidate in the 2024 elections.

