President Nana Akufo-Addo on Sunday, February 26, 2023, joined the Gonja kingdom at Damongo, the Savannah regional capital to mourn with Gonjas.

This was on the 7th day Adua, an Islamic funeral rite of the late Yagbonwura, Sulemana Tuntumba Bore Essa 1 at the Jakpa Palace.

The president in his address said he had a good relationship with the leader who petitioned for the creation of Savannah Region, which he, the president officially endorsed on February 2019 at the Jubilee House in Accra.

The president donated an amount of GH100, 000, 50 bags of rice, one bull, among others to the funeral committee and also donated GH 20,000, one bull, 10 bags of maize etc to the funeral committee on behalf of the Vice President.

He also extended his condolences to the family, Gonjas and Savannah Region as a whole.

Also, the MP for Damongo constituency, Samuel Abu Jinapor, thanked President Akufo-Addo for his support for the people of Gonjaland and Savannah Region as a whole.

He made a donation of GH50,000 to the funeral committee and urged residents of Savannah Region to keep the peace during and after funeral.

Saeed Jibril Muhazudeen, who is the Savannah Regional Minister, on behalf of the chiefs and residents of Savannah Region, thanked the president for honouring the invitation for the 7th day Adua of the late king of Gonjaland.

Some dignitaries present at the Jakpa Palace were Abu Sakara Foster – CPP presidential candidate, Prof Zakaria Nuhu – CEO of Ghana Ambulance Service, delegation from the National House of chiefs, various political leaders and traditional warrious from Dagbon.