President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has at the invitation of the President of Cuba, Miguel Mario Diaz-Canal Bermudez left Ghana to participate in a meeting of the G77+China.

It is on the theme, Summit of Heads of State and Government on the Current Development Challenges: The Role of Science, Technology, and Innovation.

The summit is scheduled to be held from September 15th to 16th, 2023, in Havana, Cuba.

From Cuba, the President will participate, from September 17 to 22, 2023, in the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

President Akufo-Addo is expected to deliver his statement to the Assembly on Wednesday, September 20, 2023.

At the invitation of the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Dr Rafael Mariano Grossi, President Akufo-Addo will then travel to Vienna, Austria, on Monday, September 25, 2023.

The visit to Austria is to participate in the 67th regular session of the General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency and the commemoration of the 70th Anniversary of the Atoms of Peace Speech on September 26, 2023.

The President was accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, and officials of the presidency and Foreign Ministry.

President Akufo-Addo will return to Ghana on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, and in his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.